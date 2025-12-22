Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

BreachBits BreachRisk™: AI-powered cyber risk emulation platform for insurance & enterprise. built by BreachBits. Core capabilities include Passive agentless scanning across perimeter, email, cloud, and dark web, Active threat emulation to eliminate false positives and verify attack paths, AI-powered BreachRisk™ Score for standardized cyber risk quantification..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.