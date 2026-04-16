Aiden: Policy-driven Windows endpoint mgmt platform automating patching & app delivery. built by Aiden. Core capabilities include Policy-driven desired state configuration for apps, OS, and settings using plain-English definitions, Automated application delivery and updates without manual scripting, Automated CVE remediation across Windows endpoints..

Trustonic Device Locking: SaaS platform for remote smartphone locking to secure device financing. built by trustonic. Core capabilities include Remote smartphone locking, Automated payment reminders, SIM control and locking..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.