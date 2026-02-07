Aiceberg Risk Signals Library: Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information..

Promptfoo Guardrails: Adaptive LLM guardrails that self-improve via red team feedback loops. built by Promptfoo. Core capabilities include Adaptive guardrails that learn from red team findings over time, Feedback loop between red teaming and active defenses, Third-party guardrail validation and independent verification..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.