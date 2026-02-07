Aiceberg Risk Signals Library: Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information..

Eroun&Company SAIFE X: GenAI security platform protecting against data leaks and prompt attacks. built by eRoun&Company. Core capabilities include Comprehensive visibility and monitoring of multiple LLMs including ChatGPT and local models, Allow/block scanning controls for LLM access, Usage and cost management by user and LLM..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.