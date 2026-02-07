Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Aiceberg. Onyx Platform is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Onyx Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need Aiceberg Guardian Agent because it's the only tool that actually traces agent decisions back to their inputs with deterministic oversight, not just logging what happened after the fact. The millisecond-latency monitoring and patented explainable AI technology deliver the input-to-output linking that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE demand, giving you real control over LLM calls and tool execution chains before they cause damage. Skip this if your agents are simple retrieval tools or if you're still in the "let's see what happens" phase; Guardian Agent is built for teams that need to audit and justify every agent action to compliance.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple LLMs need Onyx Platform because it's the only control plane that catches shadow AI deployments and unapproved model usage before they become compliance violations. The natural language policy engine and real-time prompt injection blocking cover both governance (GV.PO) and continuous monitoring (DE.CM) without requiring security teams to become prompt engineers. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than three LLM integrations or if you need post-incident forensics more than active agent behavior enforcement; the session replay is solid but the tool's real strength is prevention during runtime, not reconstruction after the fact.
Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
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Common questions about comparing Aiceberg Guardian Agent vs Onyx Platform for your agentic ai security needs.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..
Onyx Platform: AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability. built by Onyx Security. Core capabilities include Real-time AI agent activity monitoring across LLMs and frameworks, Session replay and audit trail for compliance and forensics, Shadow AI and unapproved model deployment detection..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent differentiates with Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows. Onyx Platform differentiates with Real-time AI agent activity monitoring across LLMs and frameworks, Session replay and audit trail for compliance and forensics, Shadow AI and unapproved model deployment detection.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent is developed by Aiceberg. Onyx Platform is developed by Onyx Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent and Onyx Platform serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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