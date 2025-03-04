Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by AI SPERA Inc.. SOC Radar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.
SOC Radar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in fragmented threat feeds will get real value from SOC Radar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform because it actually ingests dark web and underground forum signals that commercial feeds miss, then correlates them against your supply chain and cloud footprint. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and risk assessment, which means you're not just getting alerts but context for what to actually prioritize. Skip this if you need deep incident response playbook integration or if your team has the resources to manually hunt across disparate sources; SOC Radar trades breadth for depth.
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
SOCRadar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform is a SaaS-based solution that provides real-time threat detection, digital risk protection, and AI-powered threat intelligence services across multiple environments including dark web, social media, and cloud platforms.
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Common questions about comparing AI SPERA Criminal IP vs SOC Radar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform for your threat intel platforms needs.
AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..
SOC Radar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform: SOCRadar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform is a SaaS-based solution that provides real-time threat detection, digital risk protection, and AI-powered threat intelligence services across multiple environments including dark web, social media, and cloud platforms. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Core capabilities include Cyber Threat Intelligence with threat actor tracking and behavioral analytics, External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for asset discovery, Advanced Dark Web Monitoring for leaked data and threat actor activity..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI SPERA Criminal IP differentiates with Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection. SOC Radar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform differentiates with Cyber Threat Intelligence with threat actor tracking and behavioral analytics, External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for asset discovery, Advanced Dark Web Monitoring for leaked data and threat actor activity.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. SOC Radar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform is developed by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI SPERA Criminal IP and SOC Radar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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