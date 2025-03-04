AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..

SOC Radar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform: SOCRadar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform is a SaaS-based solution that provides real-time threat detection, digital risk protection, and AI-powered threat intelligence services across multiple environments including dark web, social media, and cloud platforms. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Core capabilities include Cyber Threat Intelligence with threat actor tracking and behavioral analytics, External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for asset discovery, Advanced Dark Web Monitoring for leaked data and threat actor activity..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.