Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.

SecurityTrails API

Security teams building threat intelligence pipelines or conducting infrastructure reconnaissance will get the most from SecurityTrails API; its 10.19 trillion historical DNS records and 4.2 billion WHOIS entries eliminate the friction of manual lookups across disparate sources. The depth here is genuinely rare,10 years of passive DNS history supported by Recorded Future's 1,142-person operation means you're querying data most competitors simply don't own. Skip this if your primary need is real-time threat feeds or incident response alerting; SecurityTrails is a data enrichment and forensics tool, not a detection platform, and it's weakest on the Detect side of NIST CSF 2.0.