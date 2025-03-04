Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by AI SPERA Inc.. SecurityTrails API is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Recorded Future. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.
Security teams building threat intelligence pipelines or conducting infrastructure reconnaissance will get the most from SecurityTrails API; its 10.19 trillion historical DNS records and 4.2 billion WHOIS entries eliminate the friction of manual lookups across disparate sources. The depth here is genuinely rare,10 years of passive DNS history supported by Recorded Future's 1,142-person operation means you're querying data most competitors simply don't own. Skip this if your primary need is real-time threat feeds or incident response alerting; SecurityTrails is a data enrichment and forensics tool, not a detection platform, and it's weakest on the Detect side of NIST CSF 2.0.
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
API platform providing historical DNS, WHOIS, and IP data for security research.
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Common questions about comparing AI SPERA Criminal IP vs SecurityTrails API for your threat intel platforms needs.
AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..
SecurityTrails API: API platform providing historical DNS, WHOIS, and IP data for security research. built by Recorded Future. Core capabilities include Historical DNS lookup data (10.19 trillion records), Historical WHOIS records (4.2 billion records), Hostname and domain tracking (2.6 billion hostnames, 630 million domains)..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI SPERA Criminal IP differentiates with Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection. SecurityTrails API differentiates with Historical DNS lookup data (10.19 trillion records), Historical WHOIS records (4.2 billion records), Hostname and domain tracking (2.6 billion hostnames, 630 million domains).
AI SPERA Criminal IP is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. SecurityTrails API is developed by Recorded Future. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI SPERA Criminal IP and SecurityTrails API serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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