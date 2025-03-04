Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by AI SPERA Inc.. IPQualityScore IP Risk Score API is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by ipqualityscore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.
IPQualityScore IP Risk Score API
Teams blocking fraudulent login attempts and account takeovers should start with IPQualityScore IP Risk Score API; its honeypot network across 150+ countries catches residential proxies and emulator abuse that standard IP reputation lists miss. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get continuous monitoring of abuse velocity and recent attack history rather than static blocklists. Skip this if your primary concern is network segmentation or threat response automation; IPQualityScore is detection-focused and doesn't include playbook orchestration.
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
Real-time IP fraud detection and risk scoring API for identifying malicious IPs
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Common questions about comparing AI SPERA Criminal IP vs IPQualityScore IP Risk Score API for your threat intel platforms needs.
AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..
IPQualityScore IP Risk Score API: Real-time IP fraud detection and risk scoring API for identifying malicious IPs. built by ipqualityscore. Core capabilities include Real-time IP address risk scoring and fraud detection, Proxy, VPN, and TOR exit node detection, Bot and automated traffic detection..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI SPERA Criminal IP differentiates with Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection. IPQualityScore IP Risk Score API differentiates with Real-time IP address risk scoring and fraud detection, Proxy, VPN, and TOR exit node detection, Bot and automated traffic detection.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. IPQualityScore IP Risk Score API is developed by ipqualityscore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI SPERA Criminal IP and IPQualityScore IP Risk Score API serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both cover IP Address, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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