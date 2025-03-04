AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..

IPQualityScore IP Risk Score API: Real-time IP fraud detection and risk scoring API for identifying malicious IPs. built by ipqualityscore. Core capabilities include Real-time IP address risk scoring and fraud detection, Proxy, VPN, and TOR exit node detection, Bot and automated traffic detection..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.