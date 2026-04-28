Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Shield M99 is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Red Specter Security. Runlayer ToolGuard for OpenClaw is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Runlayer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Runlayer ToolGuard for OpenClaw
Enterprise security teams deploying OpenClaw agents need Runlayer ToolGuard for OpenClaw because prompt injection and credential exfiltration are execution-time threats that traditional WAF and network controls simply don't see. The tool's real-time detection layer paired with audit logging hits NIST PR.AA and DE.CM requirements that most agentic AI deployments skip entirely. Skip this if your agents run in isolated, low-privilege sandbox environments with no external tool access; the value drops sharply when there's nothing dangerous to protect.
AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination.
Security layer for OpenClaw AI agents protecting against prompt injection attacks
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Common questions about comparing AI Shield M99 vs Runlayer ToolGuard for OpenClaw for your agentic ai security needs.
AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..
Runlayer ToolGuard for OpenClaw: Security layer for OpenClaw AI agents protecting against prompt injection attacks. built by Runlayer. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt injection detection and blocking, Credential exfiltration detection for AWS keys, SSH keys, API tokens, and database credentials, Remote code execution pattern detection..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Shield M99 differentiates with 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels. Runlayer ToolGuard for OpenClaw differentiates with Real-time prompt injection detection and blocking, Credential exfiltration detection for AWS keys, SSH keys, API tokens, and database credentials, Remote code execution pattern detection.
AI Shield M99 is developed by Red Specter Security. Runlayer ToolGuard for OpenClaw is developed by Runlayer. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Shield M99 and Runlayer ToolGuard for OpenClaw serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover Agentic AI Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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