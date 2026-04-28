AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..

Runlayer ToolGuard for OpenClaw: Security layer for OpenClaw AI agents protecting against prompt injection attacks. built by Runlayer. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt injection detection and blocking, Credential exfiltration detection for AWS keys, SSH keys, API tokens, and database credentials, Remote code execution pattern detection..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.