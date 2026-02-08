Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Posture Management is a commercial ai spm tool by Zenity. Zscaler SPLX Platform is a commercial ai spm tool by SPLX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Security Posture Management
Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying internal LLM applications need Zscaler SPLX Platform because it's the only platform that treats AI systems as supply chain risk, not just another application to monitor. The platform covers the full NIST lifecycle from ID.AM asset discovery through DE.CM runtime inspection, with native jailbreak detection and automated red teaming that catches prompt injection attacks before they reach production. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet built or integrated custom LLM applications; you're paying for capabilities you won't use for another 18 months.
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
End-to-end platform for securing AI systems from build to runtime
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Posture Management vs Zscaler SPLX Platform for your ai spm needs.
AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..
Zscaler SPLX Platform: End-to-end platform for securing AI systems from build to runtime. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include AI asset discovery and management with AI-BOM creation, Automated AI red teaming with comprehensive attack database, Real-time input and output monitoring with guardrails..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Posture Management differentiates with AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM). Zscaler SPLX Platform differentiates with AI asset discovery and management with AI-BOM creation, Automated AI red teaming with comprehensive attack database, Real-time input and output monitoring with guardrails.
AI Security Posture Management is developed by Zenity. Zscaler SPLX Platform is developed by SPLX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Posture Management and Zscaler SPLX Platform serve similar AI SPM use cases: both are AI SPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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