AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

Zscaler SPLX Platform: End-to-end platform for securing AI systems from build to runtime. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include AI asset discovery and management with AI-BOM creation, Automated AI red teaming with comprehensive attack database, Real-time input and output monitoring with guardrails..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.