AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

Zscaler SPLX: End-to-end platform for securing AI systems across their entire lifecycle. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include AI asset discovery and AI-BOM generation, Automated AI red teaming with attack database, Runtime input/output guardrails for prompt injection prevention..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.