Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Posture Management is a commercial ai spm tool by Zenity. Zscaler SPLX is a commercial ai spm tool by SPLX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AI Security Posture Management
Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.
Enterprise security teams deploying large language models in production will find value in Zscaler SPLX because it combines runtime input guardrails with automated red teaming, catching both prompt injection attacks and drift in model behavior that traditional security tools miss. The platform maps to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions across asset discovery, continuous monitoring, and supply chain risk, with particular strength in the Adverse Event Analysis phase through real-time LLM log inspection. This tool is overkill for teams still piloting single LLM applications or those primarily concerned with third-party model risk; it's built for organizations managing agentic workflows and internal model customization at scale.
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
End-to-end platform for securing AI systems across their entire lifecycle
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AI Security Posture Management vs Zscaler SPLX for your ai spm needs.
AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..
Zscaler SPLX: End-to-end platform for securing AI systems across their entire lifecycle. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include AI asset discovery and AI-BOM generation, Automated AI red teaming with attack database, Runtime input/output guardrails for prompt injection prevention..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Posture Management differentiates with AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM). Zscaler SPLX differentiates with AI asset discovery and AI-BOM generation, Automated AI red teaming with attack database, Runtime input/output guardrails for prompt injection prevention.
AI Security Posture Management is developed by Zenity. Zscaler SPLX is developed by SPLX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Posture Management and Zscaler SPLX serve similar AI SPM use cases: both are AI SPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox