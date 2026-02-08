AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

Witness AI for Employees: AI security platform for monitoring & controlling employee AI tool usage. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Visibility into all AI applications and tools used across the organization, Monitoring of AI conversations and interactions, Protection against jailbreak and prompt injection attacks..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.