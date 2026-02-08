AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

Sysdig AI Workload Security: Security platform for AI/GenAI workloads with runtime visibility & threat detection. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Automatic detection of suspicious activities in AI workloads, Real-time threat detection for unauthorized access and model manipulation, AI package and engine inventory across cloud environments..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.