Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Posture Management is a commercial ai spm tool by Zenity. Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP) is a commercial ai spm tool by Sweet Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Security Posture Management
Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.
Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple platforms need Sweet AI Security Platform for one reason: it's the only tool that treats agents as discoverable, monitorable assets with enforceable permissions rather than black boxes. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including the critical identity and access control layer that most AI security tools skip entirely, and its native integrations with Bedrock, Vertex AI, and Copilot Studio mean you're not bolting on another disconnected scanner. Skip this if your AI use case is limited to ChatGPT in a sandbox; AISP assumes agents are embedded across your tech stack and requires the operational overhead to prove it.
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
End-to-end AI security platform for models, agents, and runtime protection
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Posture Management vs Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP) for your ai spm needs.
AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..
Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP): End-to-end AI security platform for models, agents, and runtime protection. built by Sweet Security. Core capabilities include AI Bill of Materials (AI-BOM) tracking, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI agent discovery and monitoring..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ai security posture management (ai-spm), ai detection and response (aidr). AI Security Posture Management differentiates with AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, Shadow AI detection. Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP) differentiates with AI Bill of Materials (AI-BOM) tracking, AI agent discovery and monitoring, Agent permission and access control management.
AI Security Posture Management is developed by Zenity. Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP) is developed by Sweet Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Posture Management and Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP) serve similar AI SPM use cases: both are AI SPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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