Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.

Sweet AI Security Platform (AISP)

Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple platforms need Sweet AI Security Platform for one reason: it's the only tool that treats agents as discoverable, monitorable assets with enforceable permissions rather than black boxes. The platform covers eight NIST CSF 2.0 functions including the critical identity and access control layer that most AI security tools skip entirely, and its native integrations with Bedrock, Vertex AI, and Copilot Studio mean you're not bolting on another disconnected scanner. Skip this if your AI use case is limited to ChatGPT in a sandbox; AISP assumes agents are embedded across your tech stack and requires the operational overhead to prove it.