AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

Reco AI Governance and Security: AI governance and security platform for SaaS environments. built by Reco. Core capabilities include Shadow AI detection and discovery, AI agent and copilot monitoring, Policy-driven AI governance controls..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.