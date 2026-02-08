Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.

Prompt Security GenAI Solutions

Security teams that need to lock down shadow AI adoption without blocking employee productivity should start with Prompt Security GenAI Solutions; its sub-200ms prompt injection blocking and real-time policy enforcement across departments actually let you say yes to generative AI instead of just blocking it. The platform covers the full detection and response cycle, from asset discovery through continuous monitoring and incident analysis, with automatic data redaction that handles the DLP piece most GenAI tools ignore. Skip this if you're still in the "we don't use AI" phase or if you need a broader endpoint or application security platform; Prompt Security is narrowly built for the GenAI risk problem.