AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..

Netskope SkopeAI: AI-powered data protection and threat defense for cloud and generative AI. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include ML-based cloud DLP with real-time data protection, Train Your Own Classifiers (TYOC) technology, Polymorphic malware and zero-day threat detection..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.