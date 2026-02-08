Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Posture Management is a commercial ai spm tool by Zenity. Lumia AI Usage Control is a commercial ai governance tool by Lumia Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Security Posture Management
Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need visibility into AI traffic at the network level because employees and agents are shipping data to unvetted third-party models faster than policy can catch it, and Lumia AI Usage Control intercepts that before it leaves your infrastructure. The platform's deep packet inspection across browser, native app, and OS layers combined with LLM-based content classification means you're not stuck writing regex rules or manually labeling sensitive topics; you define policies in natural language and enforce them in real time across thousands of AI applications. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet mapped which AI tools employees actually use or if you lack network-level deployment capability, since Lumia's value compounds with adoption breadth.
AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents
Network-based platform for visibility and policy enforcement over AI app usage.
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Posture Management vs Lumia AI Usage Control for your ai spm needs.
AI Security Posture Management: AI Security Posture Management platform for discovering and securing AI agents. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM)..
Lumia AI Usage Control: Network-based platform for visibility and policy enforcement over AI app usage. built by Lumia Security. Core capabilities include Deep Packet Inspection of AI traffic across browser, native-app, and OS layers, Protocol Analysis Engine supporting thousands of AI-powered applications and agents, Natural language topic definition for sensitive content classification..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Posture Management differentiates with AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, AI observability and monitoring, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM). Lumia AI Usage Control differentiates with Deep Packet Inspection of AI traffic across browser, native-app, and OS layers, Protocol Analysis Engine supporting thousands of AI-powered applications and agents, Natural language topic definition for sensitive content classification.
AI Security Posture Management is developed by Zenity. Lumia AI Usage Control is developed by Lumia Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Posture Management and Lumia AI Usage Control serve similar AI SPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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