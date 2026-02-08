Enterprise security teams deploying homegrown AI agents and SaaS tools across multiple platforms need Zenity's AI Security Posture Management because shadow AI discovery actually works across your sprawl, not just in managed environments. The platform covers 195 employees' worth of focus on AI agent visibility paired with detection and response capabilities that address ID.AM and DE.CM simultaneously, closing the gap most teams face between knowing what AI is running and stopping misuse. Skip this if your organization treats AI security as a compliance checkbox rather than an operational priority; Zenity requires active threat hunting and response workflows to justify the cost.

Lumia AI Usage Control

Mid-market and enterprise security teams need visibility into AI traffic at the network level because employees and agents are shipping data to unvetted third-party models faster than policy can catch it, and Lumia AI Usage Control intercepts that before it leaves your infrastructure. The platform's deep packet inspection across browser, native app, and OS layers combined with LLM-based content classification means you're not stuck writing regex rules or manually labeling sensitive topics; you define policies in natural language and enforce them in real time across thousands of AI applications. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet mapped which AI tools employees actually use or if you lack network-level deployment capability, since Lumia's value compounds with adoption breadth.