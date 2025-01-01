Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. LLM Guard is a free llm guardrails tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams building internal LLM applications on tight budgets will find LLM Guard's free toolkit most valuable for its prompt injection detection and data leakage prevention, which address the attack vectors that matter most in early deployment phases. The 2,043 GitHub stars and active community indicate a maintained project with enough adoption to validate its sanitization approach against real-world LLM risks. Skip this if you need commercial SLA support, managed infrastructure, or detection beyond prompt-level threats; LLM Guard is a self-hosted library for teams comfortable building guardrails themselves, not a hosted API or platform.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs LLM Guard for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
LLM Guard: LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. LLM Guard is open-source with 2,043 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ and LLM Guard serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools, both cover Prompt Injection, LLM Security, LLM Guardrails. Key differences: AI Security Gateway™ is Commercial while LLM Guard is Free, LLM Guard is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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