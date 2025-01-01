AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..

HackerOne AI Red Teaming: Human-led AI red teaming service for testing AI models, APIs, and integrations. built by HackerOne. Core capabilities include Human-led adversarial testing by AI security researchers, Testing for jailbreaks, misalignment, and policy violations, Customized threat modeling and test plan development..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.