Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. HackerOne AI Red Teaming is a commercial ai red teaming tool by HackerOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying AI models into production need red teaming that catches what your internal testing misses, and HackerOne AI Red Teaming pairs human AI security researchers with adversarial techniques to find jailbreaks and policy violations before attackers do. The service maps directly to NIST AI RMF and OWASP LLM Top 10, which matters if you need to document risk assessment and remediation to boards or regulators. Skip this if you're looking for continuous, automated scanning; this is a time-boxed engagement model built for periodic validation of high-risk deployments, not daily monitoring.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Human-led AI red teaming service for testing AI models, APIs, and integrations
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs HackerOne AI Red Teaming for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
HackerOne AI Red Teaming: Human-led AI red teaming service for testing AI models, APIs, and integrations. built by HackerOne. Core capabilities include Human-led adversarial testing by AI security researchers, Testing for jailbreaks, misalignment, and policy violations, Customized threat modeling and test plan development..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. HackerOne AI Red Teaming differentiates with Human-led adversarial testing by AI security researchers, Testing for jailbreaks, misalignment, and policy violations, Customized threat modeling and test plan development.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. HackerOne AI Red Teaming is developed by HackerOne. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
AI Security Gateway™ and HackerOne AI Red Teaming serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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