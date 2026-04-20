AI Score: Centralized AI governance & risk management platform for enterprises. built by AI Score. Core capabilities include Real-time AI risk detection, Compliance monitoring across AI tools and departments, Centralized AI ecosystem visibility..

Teleskope AI Security & Governance: AI security platform for data protection across AI/ML development lifecycle. built by Teleskope. Core capabilities include AI model and data asset discovery and inventory, Automated classification of 150+ data types including PII, PCI, PHI, and secrets, AI model to training data relationship mapping..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.