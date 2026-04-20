AI Score is a commercial ai governance tool by AI Score . Pluto is a commercial ai spm tool by Pluto . Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI tool sprawl should start with Pluto, which actually sees what's running across your employee AI ecosystem instead of pretending blanket blocks solve the problem. The platform maps usage across 14+ builder platforms and coding assistants while enforcing guardrails that let teams move faster, not slower; strong coverage of ID.AM and GV.SC means you're tracking both the tools themselves and the supply chain risk they introduce. Skip this if your org wants to ban AI tools entirely or if you lack the governance bandwidth to set meaningful policies; Pluto assumes you've already decided developers will use these platforms and you need visibility and control, not prevention theater.