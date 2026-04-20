Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Score is a commercial ai governance tool by AI Score. Pluto is a commercial ai spm tool by Pluto. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI tool sprawl should start with Pluto, which actually sees what's running across your employee AI ecosystem instead of pretending blanket blocks solve the problem. The platform maps usage across 14+ builder platforms and coding assistants while enforcing guardrails that let teams move faster, not slower; strong coverage of ID.AM and GV.SC means you're tracking both the tools themselves and the supply chain risk they introduce. Skip this if your org wants to ban AI tools entirely or if you lack the governance bandwidth to set meaningful policies; Pluto assumes you've already decided developers will use these platforms and you need visibility and control, not prevention theater.
Centralized AI governance & risk management platform for enterprises.
AI workspace security platform for governing employee use of AI builder tools.
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Common questions about comparing AI Score vs Pluto for your ai governance needs.
AI Score: Centralized AI governance & risk management platform for enterprises. built by AI Score. Core capabilities include Real-time AI risk detection, Compliance monitoring across AI tools and departments, Centralized AI ecosystem visibility..
Pluto: AI workspace security platform for governing employee use of AI builder tools. built by Pluto. Core capabilities include Visibility into AI builder tool usage across the organization, Oversight and governance of AI workspace activity, Detection of shadow AI tool usage by employees..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Score differentiates with Real-time AI risk detection, Compliance monitoring across AI tools and departments, Centralized AI ecosystem visibility. Pluto differentiates with Visibility into AI builder tool usage across the organization, Oversight and governance of AI workspace activity, Detection of shadow AI tool usage by employees.
AI Score is developed by AI Score. Pluto is developed by Pluto. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Score and Pluto serve similar AI Governance use cases: both cover AI Governance, Shadow AI, AI SPM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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