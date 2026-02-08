Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is a commercial ai governance tool by Singulr AI. Pluto is a commercial ai spm tool by Pluto. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Risk & Compliance Management
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling, undocumented AI deployments will get the most from Singulr AI's AI Risk & Compliance Management platform because it actually finds shadow AI that your inventory says doesn't exist, then enforces policy on it before it becomes a breach vector. The agentless discovery combined with continuous red teaming covers the full NIST arc from asset identification through monitoring, and the pre-built regulatory templates handle GDPR, HIPAA, and EU AI Act at deployment speed. Skip this if your AI footprint is small and centralized or if you need deep integration with existing ML Ops pipelines; Singulr assumes you've lost visibility first.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI tool sprawl should start with Pluto, which actually sees what's running across your employee AI ecosystem instead of pretending blanket blocks solve the problem. The platform maps usage across 14+ builder platforms and coding assistants while enforcing guardrails that let teams move faster, not slower; strong coverage of ID.AM and GV.SC means you're tracking both the tools themselves and the supply chain risk they introduce. Skip this if your org wants to ban AI tools entirely or if you lack the governance bandwidth to set meaningful policies; Pluto assumes you've already decided developers will use these platforms and you need visibility and control, not prevention theater.
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
AI workspace security platform for governing employee use of AI builder tools.
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Common questions about comparing AI Risk & Compliance Management vs Pluto for your ai governance needs.
AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..
Pluto: AI workspace security platform for governing employee use of AI builder tools. built by Pluto. Core capabilities include Visibility into AI builder tool usage across the organization, Oversight and governance of AI workspace activity, Detection of shadow AI tool usage by employees..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Risk & Compliance Management differentiates with Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping. Pluto differentiates with Visibility into AI builder tool usage across the organization, Oversight and governance of AI workspace activity, Detection of shadow AI tool usage by employees.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is developed by Singulr AI. Pluto is developed by Pluto. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Risk & Compliance Management and Pluto serve similar AI Governance use cases: both cover AI Governance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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