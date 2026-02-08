AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..

Pluto: AI workspace security platform for governing employee use of AI builder tools. built by Pluto. Core capabilities include Visibility into AI builder tool usage across the organization, Oversight and governance of AI workspace activity, Detection of shadow AI tool usage by employees..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.