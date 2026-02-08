AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..

Pillar Security Platform: AI security platform for lifecycle protection, governance, and runtime defense. built by Pillar Security. Core capabilities include AI/ML asset discovery and classification, Static security posture analysis for AI systems, Dynamic threat modeling and red teaming..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.