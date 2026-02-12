AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Unified AI Control Plane: Unified platform for AI governance, security testing, and runtime protection. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Real-time AI risk intelligence with profiles of AI models, services, agents, and datasets, Automated AI service vetting and security assessments, Continuous AI red teaming with attack and misuse scenario simulation..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.