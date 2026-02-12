Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is a commercial ai governance tool by Fiddler AI. Unified AI Control Plane is a commercial ai governance tool by Singulr AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance
Enterprise security teams deploying AI systems across multiple cloud platforms need centralized visibility into model behavior and compliance posture, and Fiddler AI delivers that through native integrations with SageMaker, Vertex AI, and Databricks rather than forcing custom connectors. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions including risk assessment and policy enforcement, which means you're getting governance scaffolding that actually maps to regulatory expectations instead of bolted-on compliance theater. Skip this if your AI footprint is still experimental or limited to a single cloud provider; Fiddler's value compounds with scale and complexity, and smaller deployments won't justify the commercial pricing.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents and LLMs across the business need Unified AI Control Plane because it actually tests AI systems for prompt injection and data exfiltration before they reach production, not after. The platform covers NIST Govern and Identify functions thoroughly (organizational context, asset visibility, risk assessment), which means you're building governance into adoption rather than bolting it on post-launch. Skip this if your organization isn't actively vetting new AI services or has no PII exposure through AI,you'll be paying for continuous red teaming and compliance automation you don't need.
AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems
Unified platform for AI governance, security testing, and runtime protection
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Common questions about comparing AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance vs Unified AI Control Plane for your ai governance needs.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..
Unified AI Control Plane: Unified platform for AI governance, security testing, and runtime protection. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Real-time AI risk intelligence with profiles of AI models, services, agents, and datasets, Automated AI service vetting and security assessments, Continuous AI red teaming with attack and misuse scenario simulation..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance differentiates with Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection. Unified AI Control Plane differentiates with Real-time AI risk intelligence with profiles of AI models, services, agents, and datasets, Automated AI service vetting and security assessments, Continuous AI red teaming with attack and misuse scenario simulation.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is developed by Fiddler AI. Unified AI Control Plane is developed by Singulr AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance and Unified AI Control Plane serve similar AI Governance use cases: both are AI Governance tools, both cover AI Governance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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