AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

PointGuard AI Discovery: Discovers, inventories, and governs AI assets across MLOps platforms. built by PointGuard AI. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of AI models, agents, MCP servers, notebooks, datasets, clusters, and endpoints, Dynamic inventory of all AI assets with risk ratings, AI model supply chain management with lineage tracking and AI BOM..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.