AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Nexos.ai: Unified AI platform with multi-LLM access, agents, governance, and DLP. built by Nexos.ai. Core capabilities include Multi-LLM AI Workspace for accessing and comparing multiple AI models, No-code AI Agent Builder for creating custom agents and workflows, Pre-built AI Agent templates for sales, marketing, HR, and productivity..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.