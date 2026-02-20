AI EdgeLabs Vulnerability Detection: AI-driven vulnerability detection for hosts, containers, and firmware. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include SBOM-based host vulnerability scanning with real-time runtime asset detection, Exploitation scoring to verify and prioritize real-world exploitability, Container vulnerability scanning at image, layer, and package levels..

ObjectSecurity BinLens: Automated binary vulnerability analysis without source code for IT and OT/ICS. built by ObjectSecurity. Core capabilities include Automated binary analysis without source code using symbolic execution, static analysis, disassembly, and decompilation, Detection of memory-safety vulnerabilities (overflows, use-after-free, double-free, NULL dereference, out-of-bounds), Detection of cryptographic weaknesses (hardcoded keys, weak algorithms, low-entropy implementations)..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.