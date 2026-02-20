AI EdgeLabs NDR: AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Inline packet analysis at 50+ Gbps with sub-millisecond latency, DPDK-based agent with user-space traffic analysis and kernel-offloaded processing, Kernel-based agent supporting up to 48 concurrent network interfaces..

Vectra AI Cybersecurity: AI-driven NDR platform detecting threats across network, identity, and cloud. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include AI/ML-based threat detection across network, identity, and cloud, Network traffic analysis and monitoring, Identity threat detection and response (ITDR)..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.