AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security: AI-powered Kubernetes & container security with eBPF runtime monitoring. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include eBPF-based continuous runtime security monitoring, Container image scanning and drift prevention, Automated threat response (process kill, container isolation, firewall rules)..

F5 Aspen Mesh: Istio-based service mesh for 5G microservices & cloud-native deployments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Istio-based service mesh with traffic control and policy enforcement, IPv4/IPv6 dual-stack networking support, Packet Inspector for service mesh traffic capture and visibility..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.