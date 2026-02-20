AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security: eBPF-based, AI-driven EDR for edge, containers, and critical infra. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level enforcement to intercept and block malicious activity, On-device AI inference for autonomous, inline protection in milliseconds, Low system footprint agent (<5% CPU, <250 MB RAM) implemented in Rust..

Sandfly Security: Agentless Linux EDR platform for threat detection and incident response. built by Sandfly Security. Core capabilities include Agentless Linux endpoint monitoring and scanning, Detection of known and unknown Linux threats, Automated scanning for indicators of compromise (IOCs)..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.