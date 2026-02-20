AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security: eBPF-based, AI-driven EDR for edge, containers, and critical infra. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level enforcement to intercept and block malicious activity, On-device AI inference for autonomous, inline protection in milliseconds, Low system footprint agent (<5% CPU, <250 MB RAM) implemented in Rust..

Prelude Security RMP: Endpoint agent detecting in-memory malicious code execution on Windows. built by Prelude Security. Core capabilities include Detection of malicious in-memory code execution, Hardware-focused telemetry collection, Asynchronous processing at the edge..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.