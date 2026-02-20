AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security: eBPF-based, AI-driven EDR for edge, containers, and critical infra. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level enforcement to intercept and block malicious activity, On-device AI inference for autonomous, inline protection in milliseconds, Low system footprint agent (<5% CPU, <250 MB RAM) implemented in Rust..

Ent Platform: AI-native endpoint agent detecting insider risk and AI misuse via intent analysis. built by Ent AI. Core capabilities include Intent-aware endpoint telemetry across apps, AI tools, and workflows, Real-time intervention at the moment of risky action (nudge to hard block), Automated evidence timeline assembly with role-aware context for SOC, HR, and Legal..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.