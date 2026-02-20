AI EdgeLabs AI-Generated Playbooks: LLM-powered SOC playbook generator for real-time incident response automation. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include LLM-based analysis of runtime alert data including process names, system calls, network activity, and file modifications, Information Playbook with investigative guidance covering process inspection, file analysis, network investigation, and log review, Action Playbook with automated response steps for process termination, network blocking, execution disabling, and system updates..

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR: SOAR platform for orchestrating security products and automating SOC workflows. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Security orchestration across multiple products, Automated incident response workflows, Integration with 750+ security and non-security technologies..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.