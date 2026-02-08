AI Detection and Response (AIDR): AI Detection and Response platform for securing AI agents and applications. built by Zenity. Core capabilities include AI observability for monitoring AI agents and applications, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities..

Witness AI for Compliance: AI compliance platform with automated controls and audit-ready logging. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include AI application and interaction logging, Automated sensitive data detection and masking, PII, payment card, and health data protection..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.