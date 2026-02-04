Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure: Backup solution for Microsoft Azure cloud data with local storage control. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Immutable backups, AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication..

Commvault VM Backup: Cloud-native VM backup and recovery platform for hybrid cloud environments. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Multi-hypervisor VM backup support (VMware, Hyper-V, Azure, EC2, Nutanix AHV, OCI), Snapshot and application-level backups, Flexible storage options with on-premises and cloud storage..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.