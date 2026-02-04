Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Commvault VM Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up Azure workloads will benefit most from Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure because it lets you retain encryption keys and control backup location rather than surrendering both to Microsoft, which matters when compliance or data sovereignty are non-negotiable. The tool implements the 3-2-1 rule with immutable snapshots and AES-256 encryption across Azure, S3, and Wasabi, giving you genuine air-gapped copies outside your primary environment. Skip this if your team lacks the operational bandwidth to manage a separate backup appliance; Ahsay requires more hands-on administration than native Azure backup, and that overhead only pays off when you're protecting critical workloads that justify the control premium.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-hypervisor environments will get the most from Commvault VM Backup because it actually handles VM migration between platforms without the recovery friction that locks you into a single vendor. The platform covers five hypervisors natively (VMware, Hyper-V, Azure, EC2, Nutanix AHV) with centralized management, and its air-gapped backup copies plus anomaly detection address both ransomware and compliance requirements across NIST RC.RP and PR.DS functions. Skip this if your infrastructure is purely cloud-native and containerized; Commvault's strength is protecting traditional VMs, not Kubernetes workloads.
Backup solution for Microsoft Azure cloud data with local storage control
Cloud-native VM backup and recovery platform for hybrid cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure vs Commvault VM Backup for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure: Backup solution for Microsoft Azure cloud data with local storage control. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Immutable backups, AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication..
Commvault VM Backup: Cloud-native VM backup and recovery platform for hybrid cloud environments. built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Multi-hypervisor VM backup support (VMware, Hyper-V, Azure, EC2, Nutanix AHV, OCI), Snapshot and application-level backups, Flexible storage options with on-premises and cloud storage..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure differentiates with Immutable backups, AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication. Commvault VM Backup differentiates with Multi-hypervisor VM backup support (VMware, Hyper-V, Azure, EC2, Nutanix AHV, OCI), Snapshot and application-level backups, Flexible storage options with on-premises and cloud storage.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Commvault VM Backup is developed by Commvault. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure integrates with Microsoft Azure, Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Wasabi, Backblaze. Commvault VM Backup integrates with VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, Microsoft Azure, Amazon EC2, VMware Cloud on AWS and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure and Commvault VM Backup serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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