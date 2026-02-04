Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..

CrashPlan Backup & Recovery: Enterprise backup & recovery platform for endpoints, servers, M365 & Google. built by Parablu. Core capabilities include Automated continuous backup for endpoints, servers, and SaaS applications, 256-bit AES encryption in transit and at rest, Unlimited file versioning with point-in-time recovery..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.