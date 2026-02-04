Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. CrashPlan Backup & Recovery is a commercial backup as a service tool by Parablu. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up S3 data should pick Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 for its immutable backup enforcement and multi-destination redundancy, which actually lock you into the 3-2-1 rule rather than just suggesting it. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution cleanly with restore drill capabilities built in, reducing the gap between backup and tested recoverability. Skip this if you need native ransomware detection or behavioral analytics layered into backup operations; Ahsay is backup-focused, not a detection tool.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure across endpoints, servers, and SaaS will find CrashPlan Backup & Recovery's value in its ability to recover from ransomware without forcing a choice between cloud and on-premise storage. The platform backs Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace natively while maintaining unlimited versioning and point-in-time recovery, which directly addresses NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution. Skip this if your primary concern is preventing attacks rather than recovering from them; CrashPlan is recovery-focused and assumes your detection layer is already in place.
Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery
Enterprise backup & recovery platform for endpoints, servers, M365 & Google.
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 vs CrashPlan Backup & Recovery for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..
CrashPlan Backup & Recovery: Enterprise backup & recovery platform for endpoints, servers, M365 & Google. built by Parablu. Core capabilities include Automated continuous backup for endpoints, servers, and SaaS applications, 256-bit AES encryption in transit and at rest, Unlimited file versioning with point-in-time recovery..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 differentiates with AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups. CrashPlan Backup & Recovery differentiates with Automated continuous backup for endpoints, servers, and SaaS applications, 256-bit AES encryption in transit and at rest, Unlimited file versioning with point-in-time recovery.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. CrashPlan Backup & Recovery is developed by Parablu. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 and CrashPlan Backup & Recovery serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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