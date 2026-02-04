Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Commvault Distributed Storage is a commercial backup as a service tool by Commvault. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up S3 data should pick Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 for its immutable backup enforcement and multi-destination redundancy, which actually lock you into the 3-2-1 rule rather than just suggesting it. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution cleanly with restore drill capabilities built in, reducing the gap between backup and tested recoverability. Skip this if you need native ransomware detection or behavioral analytics layered into backup operations; Ahsay is backup-focused, not a detection tool.
Mid-market and enterprise teams needing distributed backup storage with tight integration into existing Commvault infrastructure should evaluate Commvault Distributed Storage, particularly if your recovery time objectives depend on on-premises resilience. The platform addresses RC.RP recovery execution directly through its distributed architecture, reducing single points of failure in backup restoration workflows. Note the end-of-availability announcement with 2026 EOL, which means this is best suited for organizations with near-term recovery needs rather than those building a five-year backup strategy; if you're making a multi-year backup infrastructure investment, the vendor's roadmap uncertainty makes this a risky foundation.
Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery
Distributed storage solution for data backup (EOA announced, EOL 2026)
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 vs Commvault Distributed Storage for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..
Commvault Distributed Storage: Distributed storage solution for data backup (EOA announced, EOL 2026). built by Commvault. Core capabilities include Distributed storage architecture, Data backup capabilities, Integration with Commvault platform..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 differentiates with AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups. Commvault Distributed Storage differentiates with Distributed storage architecture, Data backup capabilities, Integration with Commvault platform.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Commvault Distributed Storage is developed by Commvault. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 and Commvault Distributed Storage serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox