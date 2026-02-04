Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..

Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery: Ransomware data recovery solution with AI-based threat detection and backup. built by Veritas. Core capabilities include AI and ML-based behavioral analytics for ransomware detection, Immutable backup snapshots with DataLock (WORM) capability, Zero Trust access controls with MFA, RBAC, and quorum approval..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.