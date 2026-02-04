Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery is a commercial backup as a service tool by Veritas. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up S3 data should pick Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 for its immutable backup enforcement and multi-destination redundancy, which actually lock you into the 3-2-1 rule rather than just suggesting it. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution cleanly with restore drill capabilities built in, reducing the gap between backup and tested recoverability. Skip this if you need native ransomware detection or behavioral analytics layered into backup operations; Ahsay is backup-focused, not a detection tool.
Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure need Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery because its immutable DataLock snapshots and cyber vaulting actually prevent attackers from corrupting backups during lateral movement, not just detecting them after the fact. The zero-trust access model with quorum approval means recovery decisions require multiple humans, eliminating the single-admin account that ransomware typically exploits. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection over recovery or lacks the operational overhead to manage multi-approval workflows; Cohesity assumes you've already been hit and need to come back faster than the attacker can encrypt your restore targets.
Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery
Ransomware data recovery solution with AI-based threat detection and backup.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 vs Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..
Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery: Ransomware data recovery solution with AI-based threat detection and backup. built by Veritas. Core capabilities include AI and ML-based behavioral analytics for ransomware detection, Immutable backup snapshots with DataLock (WORM) capability, Zero Trust access controls with MFA, RBAC, and quorum approval..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 differentiates with AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups. Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery differentiates with AI and ML-based behavioral analytics for ransomware detection, Immutable backup snapshots with DataLock (WORM) capability, Zero Trust access controls with MFA, RBAC, and quorum approval.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery is developed by Veritas. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 and Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox