Ahope: Korean cybersecurity firm offering mobile, network, app, and DB security products. built by Ahope. Core capabilities include Database security (DB Shields), Application security (APP Shields), Device security (Device Shield)..

Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security: Mobile app security platform for enterprises across multiple industries. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for mobile applications, Real-time threat monitoring and alerting, Code obfuscation for intellectual property protection..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.