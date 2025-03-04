Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by AhnLab. Upstream XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Upstream. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams with heavy log volume and limited analyst bandwidth should evaluate AhnLab XDR for its AI-powered triage and agentless collection model. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis, combined with real-time scenario rule updates and an optional MXDR service, lets lean teams prioritize threats without deploying agents across every asset. Skip this if you're invested in a different vendor's endpoint ecosystem; AhnLab's integrations are tightly bound to its own EPP and EDR products, limiting flexibility in heterogeneous environments.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting connected vehicle fleets will find Upstream XDR's agentless monitoring and automotive-specific threat intelligence immediately relevant, especially if you're navigating UNECE WP.29 R155 compliance. The platform's managed vSOC service with dedicated analysts handles investigation and response work your team likely doesn't have staffed internally. This is not the tool for organizations building detection capabilities from scratch; Upstream assumes you already have mature processes and need specialized expertise in mobility IoT threat hunting, not a generalist XDR platform.
AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response
XDR platform for automotive, connected vehicles, and mobility IoT cybersecurity
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab XDR vs Upstream XDR for your extended detection and response needs.
AhnLab XDR: AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates..
Upstream XDR: XDR platform for automotive, connected vehicles, and mobility IoT cybersecurity. built by Upstream. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud-based monitoring for connected vehicles and IoT devices, Machine learning-based anomaly detection for threat identification, Generative AI-powered investigation through Ocean AI conversational interface..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab XDR differentiates with AI-powered risk scoring and prioritization, Agentless log collection through AhnLab Data Hub, Real-time scenario rule updates. Upstream XDR differentiates with Agentless cloud-based monitoring for connected vehicles and IoT devices, Machine learning-based anomaly detection for threat identification, Generative AI-powered investigation through Ocean AI conversational interface.
AhnLab XDR is developed by AhnLab. Upstream XDR is developed by Upstream. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab XDR integrates with AhnLab V3, AhnLab EPP, AhnLab EDR, AhnLab TIP. Upstream XDR integrates with SIEM, SOAR. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AhnLab XDR and Upstream XDR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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