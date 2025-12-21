Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Upstream XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Upstream. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting connected vehicle fleets will find Upstream XDR's agentless monitoring and automotive-specific threat intelligence immediately relevant, especially if you're navigating UNECE WP.29 R155 compliance. The platform's managed vSOC service with dedicated analysts handles investigation and response work your team likely doesn't have staffed internally. This is not the tool for organizations building detection capabilities from scratch; Upstream assumes you already have mature processes and need specialized expertise in mobility IoT threat hunting, not a generalist XDR platform.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
XDR platform for automotive, connected vehicles, and mobility IoT cybersecurity
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Upstream XDR for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Upstream XDR: XDR platform for automotive, connected vehicles, and mobility IoT cybersecurity. built by Upstream. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud-based monitoring for connected vehicles and IoT devices, Machine learning-based anomaly detection for threat identification, Generative AI-powered investigation through Ocean AI conversational interface..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Upstream XDR differentiates with Agentless cloud-based monitoring for connected vehicles and IoT devices, Machine learning-based anomaly detection for threat identification, Generative AI-powered investigation through Ocean AI conversational interface.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Upstream XDR is developed by Upstream. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Upstream XDR integrates with SIEM, SOAR. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Upstream XDR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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