Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Upstream XDR: XDR platform for automotive, connected vehicles, and mobility IoT cybersecurity. built by Upstream. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud-based monitoring for connected vehicles and IoT devices, Machine learning-based anomaly detection for threat identification, Generative AI-powered investigation through Ocean AI conversational interface..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.