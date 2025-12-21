Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab PLUS Platform is a commercial extended detection and response tool by AhnLab. Cisco XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Cisco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security ops teams managing hybrid infrastructure with OT/ICS environments will find AhnLab PLUS Platform's cross-domain threat prevention and automated incident response particularly valuable; its AI-driven detection covers endpoint, network, and cloud simultaneously, addressing the fragmentation most teams face. The platform scores across seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and incident analysis, with particular strength in the Detect and Respond categories. Skip this if your priority is cloud-native workload segmentation or you need deeper SOAR integration with your existing ticketing systems; AhnLab optimizes for the organization managing physical and virtual assets together, not pure cloud-first deployments.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented detection across network, endpoint, and email will see the fastest ROI from Cisco XDR, since its multi-domain correlation actually connects alerts that your existing point tools miss. The platform covers DE.CM and DE.AE strongly, meaning detection is genuinely its strength; RS.MI (containment and recovery) is present but less mature than what you get from pure endpoint-focused vendors. Skip this if your team is still optimizing a single-vendor stack like Palo Alto or CrowdStrike; XDR's real value emerges only when you're already drowning in disconnected alerts.
Unified security platform integrating endpoint, network, cloud, and XDR controls
XDR platform with AI-driven threat detection across network, endpoint, email, cloud
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab PLUS Platform vs Cisco XDR for your extended detection and response needs.
AhnLab PLUS Platform: Unified security platform integrating endpoint, network, cloud, and XDR controls. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI and ML-powered threat detection, Cross-domain threat prevention, Automated incident response..
Cisco XDR: XDR platform with AI-driven threat detection across network, endpoint, email, cloud. built by Cisco. Core capabilities include AI-driven incident prioritization and threat detection, Network-based threat detection and visibility, Automated containment and response actions..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab PLUS Platform differentiates with AI and ML-powered threat detection, Cross-domain threat prevention, Automated incident response. Cisco XDR differentiates with AI-driven incident prioritization and threat detection, Network-based threat detection and visibility, Automated containment and response actions.
AhnLab PLUS Platform is developed by AhnLab. Cisco XDR is developed by Cisco. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab PLUS Platform and Cisco XDR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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