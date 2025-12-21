AhnLab PLUS Platform: Unified security platform integrating endpoint, network, cloud, and XDR controls. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include AI and ML-powered threat detection, Cross-domain threat prevention, Automated incident response..

Cisco XDR: XDR platform with AI-driven threat detection across network, endpoint, email, cloud. built by Cisco. Core capabilities include AI-driven incident prioritization and threat detection, Network-based threat detection and visibility, Automated containment and response actions..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.