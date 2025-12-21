Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Cisco XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Cisco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented detection across network, endpoint, and email will see the fastest ROI from Cisco XDR, since its multi-domain correlation actually connects alerts that your existing point tools miss. The platform covers DE.CM and DE.AE strongly, meaning detection is genuinely its strength; RS.MI (containment and recovery) is present but less mature than what you get from pure endpoint-focused vendors. Skip this if your team is still optimizing a single-vendor stack like Palo Alto or CrowdStrike; XDR's real value emerges only when you're already drowning in disconnected alerts.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
XDR platform with AI-driven threat detection across network, endpoint, email, cloud
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Cisco XDR for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Cisco XDR: XDR platform with AI-driven threat detection across network, endpoint, email, cloud. built by Cisco. Core capabilities include AI-driven incident prioritization and threat detection, Network-based threat detection and visibility, Automated containment and response actions..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Cisco XDR differentiates with AI-driven incident prioritization and threat detection, Network-based threat detection and visibility, Automated containment and response actions.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Cisco XDR is developed by Cisco. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Cisco XDR integrates with CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Microsoft Defender, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Cisco XDR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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