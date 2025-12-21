Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Blockbit XDR is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Blockbit. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and SMB teams drowning in alert noise will find value in Blockbit XDR's behavioral analysis engine, which detects anomalies without relying on signature updates that lag behind actual threats. The platform covers four NIST Detect and Respond functions across endpoints, network, and email, with 90,000+ intrusion prevention rules and ML-based zero-day detection that actually reduce false positives instead of multiplying them. Skip this if you need native SOAR automation or deep integration with your existing security stack; Blockbit prioritizes detection and early response over post-incident forensics, and integrations remain thin outside Zabbix.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
XDR platform providing detection and response across endpoints, networks, and email
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Blockbit XDR for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Blockbit XDR: XDR platform providing detection and response across endpoints, networks, and email. built by Blockbit. Core capabilities include Multi-vector threat detection across endpoints, networks, email, and cloud, Automated threat response and incident handling, Behavioral analysis and anomaly detection..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Blockbit XDR differentiates with Multi-vector threat detection across endpoints, networks, email, and cloud, Automated threat response and incident handling, Behavioral analysis and anomaly detection.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Blockbit XDR is developed by Blockbit. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Blockbit XDR integrates with Zabbix. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Blockbit XDR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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