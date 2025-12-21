Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Blockbit XDR: XDR platform providing detection and response across endpoints, networks, and email. built by Blockbit. Core capabilities include Multi-vector threat detection across endpoints, networks, email, and cloud, Automated threat response and incident handling, Behavioral analysis and anomaly detection..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.