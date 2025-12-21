Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab Network PLUS is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by AhnLab. URL Redirect from www to non-www is a free next-gen firewalls tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-gen firewalls fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing perimeter security in Asia-Pacific regions will get the most from AhnLab Network PLUS, particularly where consolidating firewall, IPS, and DDoS mitigation into one appliance matters more than best-of-breed point products. The integrated sandbox and centralized TMS management deliver strong coverage across NIST Detect and Respond functions, catching both known and unknown threats at the network edge. Smaller organizations without dedicated threat operations staff should look elsewhere; this platform assumes you have the depth to tune policies across multiple integrated engines and operationalize the sandbox findings daily.
URL Redirect from www to non-www
Small teams running single-domain properties will appreciate URL Redirect from www to non-www for eliminating the redirect chain that leaks session cookies and exposes users to man-in-the-middle interception during that first unencrypted hop. The tool is free, requires zero infrastructure, and deploys in minutes without touching your WAF rules. Skip this if you're managing dozens of subdomains or need conditional routing logic; it solves one problem cleanly and doesn't pretend to solve ten.
Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox
Automatically redirect users from www to non-www for a secure connection.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Network PLUS vs URL Redirect from www to non-www for your next-gen firewalls needs.
AhnLab Network PLUS: Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX)..
URL Redirect from www to non-www: Automatically redirect users from www to non-www for a secure connection..
Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab Network PLUS and URL Redirect from www to non-www serve similar Next-Gen Firewalls use cases: both are Next-Gen Firewalls tools. Key differences: AhnLab Network PLUS is Commercial while URL Redirect from www to non-www is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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