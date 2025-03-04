Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. OpenEDR is a free endpoint detection and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Security teams with limited budgets who need baseline endpoint visibility and threat detection will find OpenEDR's free model removes the licensing barrier to deploy across entire fleets. The platform delivers real-time detection and behavioral analysis without vendor lock-in, and its open-source architecture lets you audit the detection logic directly instead of trusting a black box. This isn't the tool for organizations needing managed response automation, threat hunting at scale, or vendor support contracts; you're building your own workflows and maintaining your own infrastructure.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
OpenEDR is an open-source platform enhancing cybersecurity through real-time detection and analysis of cyber threats.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs OpenEDR for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
OpenEDR: OpenEDR is an open-source platform enhancing cybersecurity through real-time detection and analysis of cyber threats..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab EDR and OpenEDR serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases: both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools. Key differences: AhnLab EDR is Commercial while OpenEDR is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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