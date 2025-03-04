Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. HarfangLab Guard feat. IKARUS is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by IKARUS Security Software. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Mid-market and enterprise teams in regulated industries who need EDR without relying on US-based infrastructure will find real value in HarfangLab Guard feat. IKARUS, particularly for its local malware detection engine and forensic-grade incident analysis that actually supports root-cause work rather than just alert noise. The IKARUS Malware Scan Engine runs pre-execution blocking on-agent, and air-gapped operation means you're not forced into cloud dependency for core detection. Skip this if you need mature SOAR playbook automation or deep third-party integration breadth; the vendor's 54-person team means connectors stay narrower than Crowdstrike or Microsoft, and detection richness won't compensate for integration friction at scale.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
European EPP+EDR+ASM platform with IKARUS malware engine in a single agent.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs HarfangLab Guard feat. IKARUS for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
HarfangLab Guard feat. IKARUS: European EPP+EDR+ASM platform with IKARUS malware engine in a single agent. built by IKARUS Security Software. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection and pre-execution blocking via IKARUS Malware Scan Engine, Endpoint telemetry collection (processes, network, events) in real time, Anomaly detection and attack-chain correlation into prioritized alerts..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab EDR differentiates with Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets. HarfangLab Guard feat. IKARUS differentiates with Real-time malware detection and pre-execution blocking via IKARUS Malware Scan Engine, Endpoint telemetry collection (processes, network, events) in real time, Anomaly detection and attack-chain correlation into prioritized alerts.
AhnLab EDR is developed by AhnLab. HarfangLab Guard feat. IKARUS is developed by IKARUS Security Software. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab EDR integrates with AhnLab EPP, AhnLab TIP, AhnLab MDS. HarfangLab Guard feat. IKARUS integrates with SIEM, SOAR, NDR, CTI connectors. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AhnLab EDR and HarfangLab Guard feat. IKARUS serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases: both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools, both cover MITRE Attack, Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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