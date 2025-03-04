AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..

HarfangLab Guard feat. IKARUS: European EPP+EDR+ASM platform with IKARUS malware engine in a single agent. built by IKARUS Security Software. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection and pre-execution blocking via IKARUS Malware Scan Engine, Endpoint telemetry collection (processes, network, events) in real time, Anomaly detection and attack-chain correlation into prioritized alerts..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.