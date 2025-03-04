AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..

Genian EDR: On-premises/hybrid EDR with local threat detection, response, and NAC integration. built by Genians. Core capabilities include Endpoint activity monitoring (File, Registry, Process, DLL, USB peripherals), IOC-based known threat detection, Machine learning-based unknown threat detection..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.