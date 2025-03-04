Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. Genian EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Genians. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with on-premises infrastructure will find Genian EDR's strength in behavioral threat detection, particularly its X Behavior Analysis for fileless attacks and machine learning-based unknown threat identification that catch what IOC-matching alone misses. The tool covers NIST Detect and Respond functions across continuous monitoring, incident analysis, and automated mitigation, with native NAC integration that reduces blind spots on lateral movement. Skip this if your organization requires cloud-native EDR or expects vendor-led threat hunting support; Genian's footprint is smaller in North America and the 16-person team means you're managing detection workflows internally.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
On-premises/hybrid EDR with local threat detection, response, and NAC integration.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs Genian EDR for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
Genian EDR: On-premises/hybrid EDR with local threat detection, response, and NAC integration. built by Genians. Core capabilities include Endpoint activity monitoring (File, Registry, Process, DLL, USB peripherals), IOC-based known threat detection, Machine learning-based unknown threat detection..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab EDR differentiates with Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets. Genian EDR differentiates with Endpoint activity monitoring (File, Registry, Process, DLL, USB peripherals), IOC-based known threat detection, Machine learning-based unknown threat detection.
AhnLab EDR is developed by AhnLab. Genian EDR is developed by Genians. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab EDR integrates with AhnLab EPP, AhnLab TIP, AhnLab MDS. Genian EDR integrates with Genian NAC, SIEM, RESTful API, SNMP, Syslog. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AhnLab EDR and Genian EDR serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases: both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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