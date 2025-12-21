AhnLab CPS PLUS: Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include OT endpoint protection with application and device control, OT network visibility and threat detection, Network segmentation and perimeter security..

Veridify Security DOME: Zero Trust OT/ICS cybersecurity platform for building automation & IoT. built by Veridify Security. Core capabilities include Device-level Zero Trust security for OT/ICS environments, Real-time cyberattack prevention at the network edge, Device authentication for existing OT devices..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.