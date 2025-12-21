Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab CPS PLUS is a commercial cps protection tool by AhnLab. Veridify Security DOME is a commercial cps protection tool by Veridify Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams protecting manufacturing or critical infrastructure will find AhnLab CPS PLUS valuable for its unidirectional data diode capability and portable endpoint scanning, which work in air-gapped or severely restricted OT networks where standard agents fail. The platform covers 10 of 23 NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in asset identification, continuous monitoring, and incident analysis across IT and OT together. Skip this if your priority is recovery and resilience post-breach; AhnLab emphasizes prevention and detection over response coordination, and the Asia-Pacific vendor presence means longer support latencies for North American teams.
Building automation and IoT teams without dedicated OT security staff should pick Veridify Security DOME because it enforces Zero Trust at the device level without requiring you to replace existing control systems or hire specialists to deploy it. The platform covers PR.AA authentication and PR.IR infrastructure resilience across BACnet, Modbus, DNP3, and other standard OT protocols, with blockchain-backed device identity that persists even if firmware gets compromised. Skip this if you need mature SOAR workflows or deep forensic replay; DOME is built for prevention and continuous monitoring, not post-breach investigation.
Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT
Zero Trust OT/ICS cybersecurity platform for building automation & IoT.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AhnLab CPS PLUS vs Veridify Security DOME for your cps protection needs.
AhnLab CPS PLUS: Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include OT endpoint protection with application and device control, OT network visibility and threat detection, Network segmentation and perimeter security..
Veridify Security DOME: Zero Trust OT/ICS cybersecurity platform for building automation & IoT. built by Veridify Security. Core capabilities include Device-level Zero Trust security for OT/ICS environments, Real-time cyberattack prevention at the network edge, Device authentication for existing OT devices..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab CPS PLUS differentiates with OT endpoint protection with application and device control, OT network visibility and threat detection, Network segmentation and perimeter security. Veridify Security DOME differentiates with Device-level Zero Trust security for OT/ICS environments, Real-time cyberattack prevention at the network edge, Device authentication for existing OT devices.
AhnLab CPS PLUS is developed by AhnLab. Veridify Security DOME is developed by Veridify Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab CPS PLUS integrates with SIEM. Veridify Security DOME integrates with KMC Controls, Distech Controls, Intel, Jackson Control, Controls Depot and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AhnLab CPS PLUS and Veridify Security DOME serve similar CPS Protection use cases: both are CPS Protection tools, both cover SCADA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox